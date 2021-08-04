AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight: Homecoming Special

The Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL tonight on TNT. The following line up has been announced-
-2.0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin
-Christian Cage vs. The Blade
-NWA World Women’s Championship Eliminator: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch
-Miro defends TNT Championship vs. Lee Johnson
-Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (Jericho must win with a top rope move)
-Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
