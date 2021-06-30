AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight: New Match Announced

Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This match comes after Jungle Boy failed to capture the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega on Saturday’s Dynamite. Jungle Boy vs. Evans was announced on AEW Dark tonight, and will be a rematch from the third Elevation episode in Match, which Jungle Boy won.

Here is the updated AEW line up for tonight-

-Chris Jericho on commentary

-Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

-Rebel & Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero

-Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero (Kingston & Penta will earn a future championship match if they win)

-Miro defends TNT Championship vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Main Event: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on Dynamite and join us for full coverage later on.