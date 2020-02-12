AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight’s TNT Episode

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from the H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas as the build for the Revolution pay-per-view continues.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage of Dynamite from Austin. Below is the current line-up

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Riho with the title on the line

* SCU vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega with the titles on the line

* Santana vs. Jon Moxley in an “Eye for an Eye” match

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy