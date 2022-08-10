AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Results – August 10, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest edition of their weekly Dynamite on TBS television program.

On tap for tonight’s annual “Quake by the Lake” special edition of AEW Dynamite is a loaded lineup, which includes Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho with the Interim AEW Championship on-the-line.

Additionally, Darby Allin goes one-on-one against Brody King, Jade Cargill puts her TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line against Madison Rayne, The Lucha Bros have a Tornado tag-team showdown against Rush and Andrade El Idolo, Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo, as well as tag-team action featuring FTR.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake results from Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE: QUAKE BY THE LAKE RESULTS (8/10/2022)

And we’re off-and-running with this week’s show. The usual commentary team welcomes us to the show and then we head down to the ring for our opening contest.

Coffin Match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

From there, we head down to the ring for our first bout of the evening. Things kick off on this week’s show with a Coffin match, which features Darby Allin going one-on-one against Brody King.

The charismatic face-painted baby face and the House of Black member engage and the show is now on the road here on TBS.

Allin and Black change offensive leads and then we see King start to take over and settle into the control position of the contest. He goes to put Allin in the coffin outside of the ring, however when he opens the lid, out pops Sting!

“It’s Sting!”

We see “The Icon” stares down the House of Black member and then the action begins. He takes his trademark baseball bat and heads into the ring. He tries giving it to Malakai Black, who is shown sitting in the corner of the ring.

Malakai refuses it and continues staring back, with the commentators pointing out that this is evidence of him showing Sting he doesn’t need the weapon.

King is shown recovering outside of the ring and as he does, Allin hits the ropes on the opposing side of the ring and connects with a tope suicida threw the ropes.

He takes King out and then the camera angle switches to show Sting and Malakai in the ring. We see Sting has his face-paint customized this week, with the black mist that Malakai sprayed in his eyes weeks ago being featured.

King attacks Sting from behind and then begins to set him up for something on the ring apron outside of the ropes. The commentators point out the coffin has thumbtacks all over it.

Things wrap up with King trying to choke out Sting, but Allin ends up taking out the House of Black member instead. He scores the victory in the coffin match in an exciting first match on this week’s show.

Winner: Darby Allin

Jon Moxley With A Message For “The Lionheart” Chris Jericho

We shoot to the backstage area where Jon Moxley is shown. He references his Interim AEW Championship defense later in the show and brings up how he is going to test the fighting spirit of “Lionheart” Chris Jericho, the last surviving member of the Hart Family Dungeon. He vows to break Lionheart’s body even if his fighting spirit doesn’t give.

The Lucha Bros vs. Andrade El Idolo & Rush

We return from the break and we see a message from “The Lionheart” Chris Jericho in response to the comments made by Jon Moxley about their Interim AEW title match later in the evening.

From there, we shoot to the ring for our second bout of the show. This time it will be tag-team action in store, as The Lucha Bros will be taking on the duo of Andrade El Idolo and Rush.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some strong , fast-paced offense from The Lucha Bros to get things going, but then as we head to a mid-match commercial break, the team of Andrade and Rush start to take over.

When we return from the break, we see Andrade and Rush still in firm control of the match. The fans start rallying behind Pentagon and Rey Fenix and it starts to show in the ring, as the luchador-duo begin shifting the momentum in their favor.

Eventually we see Andrade and Rush take things back in control and they end up scoring the victory here in a great match.

Winners: Andrade El Idolo & Rush

Cutler Cam: The Young Bucks & “Hangman” Adam Page In Game Of Sarcasm

We shoot backstage once again and we see The Young Bucks waving Brandon Cutler to follow them in a Cutler Cam segment.

The decorated tag-team duo approach the locker room where “Hangman” Adam Page is standing. They sarcastically and in blatant fashion pretend to be regretful for their despicable actions and then eventually get to the point, which is to ask Page to bring some “Cowboy sh*t” to their AEW Trios match on next week’s show.

Page politely and with equal sarcasm turn the offer down, noting The Dark Order are going to compete in it because they are the legitimate trio. He will sit it out. As The Young Bucks leave, we hear one question if he was talking about him with some of the particular remarks.

Brandon Cutler pipes up from behind the camera that records these goofy partial context segments and says maybe Page was alluding to wanting him to be his partner. The Young Bucks tell him to shut up and turn off the camera.

Luchasaurus vs. Anthony Henry

We go to the ring again where Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy make their way out. Jungle Boy heads to the commentary section for the special guest call in our next match. Luchasaurus heads to the ring.

Now we settle into the ring where Anthony Henry will be the opponent for the masked man from Jurassic Express. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Literally a minute or less after the bell rings we see the big monster get his victory with ease. Jungle Boy sings his praises on commentary and then we see Christian Cage pop up on the screen.

He makes some lude remarks about Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy and is promptly attacked by the big masked man just as he was headed to the ring to speak in front of everyone.

After this, we shoot to a quick vignette type segment with a quick update from “The Redeemer” Miro, before heading to a commercial break.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Powerhouse Hobbs Tells The Factory Not To Exchange Problems

We return to a quick segment featuring The Factory led by QT Marshall extending an invitation to Powerhouse Hobbs to join the group.

Wardlow Wants To Whoop Three Asses At Once

We return to the ring where the trio of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh make their way out.

They settle in the ring and Dutt grabs the microphone to gloat about their recent success. Out comes Wardlow to react to a comment related to him and then he makes it clear he wants to whoop all three of their asses tonight.

Before heading to the ring, we see that the TNT Champion won’t be going alone to get this done, and out comes the team of FTR. Wardlow, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler head to the squared circle, where they proceed to take out the trio of Lethal, Dutt and Singh.

J.A.S. Planning Big Celebration For Tonight

We shoot to the backstage area where we hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Each member takes a turn speaking and then they mention they’re going to be enjoying a bit of the bottle of the bubbley this evening.

Anna Jay sees someone off-camera and threatens to choke her out. She does exactly that as the J.A.S. cheer her on.

Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo

We head to the ring and get ready for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is Aaron Solo from The Factory. We hear the theme for Ricky Starks and out he comes.

Starks and Solo stare at each other across the ring and then the bell sounds to get this match of former tag-team partners turned opponents off-and-running.

We see Solo hanging in there a bit in the early going,but it isn’t long at all before Starks hits a spear and eventually finishes off Solo for a quick victory.

After the match we see Starks avoid getting bested in an attempted post-match skirmish. He smirks from the crowd after getting the better of the attempted dastardly villains.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Danhausen Will See The Ass-Boys Friday Night

We shoot backstage for a segment featuring Billy Gunn and The Gunn Club of Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn. Billy is telling them something when in comes Stokely Hathaway.

Billy tells him to hit the bricks and when he does, he gets back to his speech to his sons. In comes Danhausen who is immediately told by Gunn not to touch him.

He says he’ll see The Ass-Boys on Friday night at AEW Rampage on TNT. We head to another commercial break after this.

Ariya Daivari Doesn’t Like Being Told No

We shoot backstage upon returning to the ring, we see Ariya Daivari approaching Orange Cassidy. He tries telling him to get The Best Friends out of the picture and join forces with him.

“The Freshly Squeezed” one tells him not to disrespect Trent or Chuck Taylor and then we head back to the ring.

TBS Women’s Champion

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Madison Rayne

We return to the ring for our next match of the evening. Out comes the TBS Women’s Champion for this one as the commentators sing her praises.

Cargill heads to the ring accompanied by The Baddies when the camera angle shifts over to Madison Rayne, who is already in the ring ready for action.

Now the crowd makes some noise as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see Rayne faring well early on as the commentators point out the experience-advantage Rayne has against most other women.

Cargill hits a big spear to slow down Rayne’s momentum as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break to see Cargill still in control. Rayne takes the reigns and starts doing well but is ultimately blasted with the big pump kick from Cargill for the win.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Toni Storm Is New Number One Contender For Thunder Rosa

We now shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is with his two guests at this time. On his right, we see Thunder Rosa with the AEW Women’s Championship draped over her shoulder.

She makes some quick comments about Toni Storm, who is standing by his left. The two talk about Storm now being the newnumber one contender in the AEW women’s division, and the next-in-line to challenge Rosa for the title.

Interim AEW Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Chris Jericho

It’s main event time here at the annual AEW Quake by the Lake special event here in Minneapolis, MN.

The theme for “The Lionheart” version of Chris Jericho plays and out he comes for his shot at the Interim AEW Championship.

Out comes Jericho and he settles into the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent.

Now we hear the “Wild Thing” entrance tune playing and out comes the reigning and defending title-holder.

Jon Moxley settles inside the squared circle as well and the bell eventually sounds to get our final match of the evening off-and-running.

Mox starts off strong but it isn’t long before we see Jericho taking over. Immediately it’s apparent that with “The Lionheart” version of the J.A.S. leader comes the style changes.

Early into his run in the offensive driver’s seat we see that Jericho is going to be utilizing a lot of submission and Mexican-learned skills. He does well and when Mox finally starts to shift things back in his favor, we see Jericho get creative by using the clever tactic of tearing the earring out of the ear of Mox to maintain control of things.

Mox’s ear is ripped open and blood is pouring down into the ear of Mox, which the commentators point out throws off his equalibreum. We head to a quick match commercial break on that note. When we return from the break we see Mox is on the wrong side of a Walls Of Jericho move by “The Lionheart.”

He quickly uses ths hold to create an almost identical atmosphere to the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret “The Hitman” Hart match from WrestleMania 13 — complete with the blood and the push-up motion to show the never-ending fighting spirit, which ironically Mox brought up and Jericho also mentioned in their pre-match comments earlier in the show.

We then see Mox find a way to escape. When he does, he starts to fight back into the lead. He heads to the top and hits a big high spot. He tries for another one and waits too long this time, which results in him leaping directly into a waiting Codebreaker from Jericho on the way down.

As Jericho looks to find another way to take out Mox, he ends up deciding to take the padding off the top turnbuckle in the corner of the ring. Mox still manages to kick out of a pin fall attempt that would follow. Jericho has a look of disbelief in his eyes as the action continues.

Next we see that Jericho is now struggling to find ways to survive, as Mox goes on to take back over on offense.

He ends up using the exposed metal in the corner that Jericho set up a few moments ago. He blasts Jericho into it and goes for another attempted choke.

Jericho doesn’t tap but he begins fading. Jericho’s face is busted from the exposed metal in the corner as well. Jericho ends up succumbing to the choke after fighting longer than most humans ever would.

Winner and STILL Interim AEW Champion: Jon Moxley