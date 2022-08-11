AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake Viewership and Rating Report for 8/10/22

The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show attracted 972,000 viewers, an increase from the 938,000 viewers it attracted the week before. The show received a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 age demographic, up from 0.32 the previous week, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

Similar to the previous week, Dynamite held the top spot in the top 150 cable shows for the evening. In the Quake by the Lake main event, interim world champion Jon Moxley faced up against Chris Jericho.

The breakdown of each demo for the show is as follows:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.33 – last week: 0.32

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.23 – last week: 0.21

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.44 – last week: 0.44

Viewers 18-34 – 0.22 – last week: 0.26

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.11 – last week: 0.16

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.25 – last week: 0.28

Viewers 25-54 – 0.41 – last week: 0.38

Viewers 50+ – 0.42 – last week: 0.37