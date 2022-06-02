AEW Dynamite Rating Report For 6/1/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 969,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 4.31% over last week’s show, which drew 929,000 viewers for the Double Or Nothing go-home and Third Anniversary episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s Dynamite had a 0.40 rating. This is a 14.28% increase over the previous week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 522,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, this is up 14.22% from last week’s 457,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.35 key demo rating.

With a 0.40 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, Dynamite was ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement above last week’s rating of #6.

This week, Dynamite placed #30 in cable viewing for the night. This is an improvement above last week’s position of #44.

Dynamite garnered the most significant overall audience since April 13 and the highest key demo rating since March 23 on Wednesday. The NHL Playoffs were on cable this week, so the episode had some competition, but it was a fairly average night on TV. The viewership for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite was up 4.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28%.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was up 109.74% compared to the same week in 2021. Compared to the previous year, the key demo rating increased by 110.52%. It’s worth noting that the 2021 episode was part of the Friday Night Dynamite series.