AEW Dynamite Rating Report for 6/22/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite’s live Forbidden Door go-home edition on Wednesday drew 878,000 viewers on TBS.

This is an increase of 15.37% over the episode from the previous week, when 761,000 people watched the Road Rager special.

The key 18-49 demographic gave this week’s Dynamite episode a 0.31 rating. The 0.28 rating from the previous week has increased by 10.71%. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 404,000 viewers aged 18-49 who viewed the episode. According to Wrestlenomics, this is an increase of 10.68% from the 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented last week.

With a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement above last week’s #2 spot.

This week, Dynamite placed #38 in cable viewership for the night. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #38.

The audience for Dynamite on Wednesday was the fifth-lowest of the entire year. The episode also shared the distinction of having the second-worst key demo rating of the year, trailing only Road Rager from the previous week. The NHL Stanley Cup Finals provided some network TV sports competition for Dynamite, but otherwise it was a very typical night on cable. Viewership of Dynamite on Wednesday increased by 15.37% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating increased by 10.71%.

While The Five on FOX News won the night in cable viewing with 3.159 million viewers and a 0.22 key demo rating for the #4 slot on The Cable Top 150, Dynamite topped the night’s Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 key demo rating.

With an average of 4.599 million viewers, the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on ABC was the most watched program on network television that evening. The NHL game also had the highest 18-49 rating of the night, with a 1.31 rating.

The audience for Dynamite this week increased by 35.29% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating increased over the prior year by 47.61%. The 2021 episode was a Saturday Night Dynamite event.