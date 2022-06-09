AEW Dynamite Rating Report For 6/8/22, Takes Top Spot on Cable

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday received 939,000 viewers.

This is a 3.09% decrease from the previous week’s broadcast, which had 969,000 viewers for the post-Double Or Nothing show.

Dynamite received a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is a 15% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.40. This week’s 0.34 key demographic rating represents 444,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the episode. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 14.94% decrease from last week’s 522,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.40 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked first on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement above last week’s rating of #2.

This week, Dynamite placed 31st in cable viewing for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #30.

Wednesday’s Dynamite received the eighth-lowest audience of the year thus far, as well as the fourth-lowest key demo rating. This week, Dynamite had a rare #1 Cable Top 150 ranking. The NBA Finals provided considerable network TV competition for the show, but it was a very average night on cable. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.09% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15%.

While Dynamite led the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.34 rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night in cable viewing with 3.404 million viewers and a 0.25 key demo rating for the #7 place on the Cable Top 150.

With an average of 11.522 million viewers, the NBA Finals game between the Celtics and the Warriors on ABC dominated the night on network TV. With a 3.65 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, the NBA Finals game on ABC also topped the night.

This week’s Dynamite viewership increased by 92.81% compared to the same week in 2021. The key demo rating increased by 78.94% from the previous year, which was a Friday Night Dynamite episode.

