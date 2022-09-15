AEW Dynamite Rating Report for 9/14/22, Draws Highest Viewership of 2022

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.175 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demo, with semi-final matches in a tournament to crown the new AEW world champion. Dynamite finished the day as the top cable show. This week’s show had the highest overall viewership for Dynamite in 2022, as well as the highest in a single year since the 2021 Grand Slam, which drew 1.273 million viewers.

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.035 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demo, following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV and the fallout involving CM Punk’s backstage altercation with The Elite.

