AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership for 8/17/22

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 957,000 viewers, down from 972,000 viewers the week before according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.33 last week.

Dynamite was ranked #2 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #1 last week, when the main event of the Quake by the Lake special featured Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho.

Here’s the breakdown of each demo for the show:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.30 – last week: 0.33

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.19 – last week: 0.23

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.40 – last week: 0.44

Viewers 18-34 – 0.18 – last week: 0.22

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.13 – last week: 0.11

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.17 – last week: 0.25

Viewers 25-54 – 0.38 – last week: 0.41

Viewers 50+ – 0.43 – last week: 0.42