AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership for 8/3/22

The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show had 938,000 viewers, which is fewer than the 976,000 viewers it had last week. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 age group, which is lower than the 0.33 from the previous week, Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports.

The night’s top 150 cable shows included Dynamite at number one, up from second place the previous week. The breakdown of each demo for the show is as follows:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.32 – last week: 0.33

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.21 – last week: 0.23

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.44 – last week: 0.44

Viewers 18-34 – 0.26 – last week: 0.23

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.16 – last week: 0.16

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.28 – last week: 0.20

Viewers 25-54 – 0.38 – last week: 0.41

Viewers 50+ – 0.37 – last week: 0.41