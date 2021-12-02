AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/1)

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 861,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.12% from last week’s Thanksgiving Eve episode, which drew 898,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is equal with last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.31 key demographic rating represents 406,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.49% from last week’s 408,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking. Dynamite ranked #40 in viewership for the night on cable this week, tied with CNN’s Global Town Hall at 9pm, which also ranked #63 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #42 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite drew the lowest normal timeslot viewership since May 19, and the key demo rating tied with last week’s show for the lowest since May 19. Dynamite still has not cracked 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.12% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was equal with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.7% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 26.2% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT. This was a rare week where the Dynamite audience and key demo rating were down for the same week last year. The 2020 episode was the inaugural Winter Is Coming special.