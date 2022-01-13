AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/12

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.05% from last week’s TBS premiere episode, which drew 1.010 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 9.30% from last week’s 0.43 rating. This week’s 0.39 key demographic rating represents 505,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.82% from last week’s 560,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking. Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #32 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience since Winter Is Coming on December 15, but the second-best key demo rating since the 0.40 rating on October 27, behind last week’s 0.43 rating. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.05% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.30% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 27.2% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up30% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT and cable news coverage of President Trump’s impeachment.