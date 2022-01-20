AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/19

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.032 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.5% from last week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 12.82% from last week’s 0.39 rating. This week’s 0.44 key demographic rating represents 570,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 12.87% from last week’s 505,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.39 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the best audience since the Second Anniversary episode on October 6, and the second-best key demo rating since September 29. This is obviously not a fair comparison for this week with RAW going up against a strong NFL playoff game, but AEW can say that they had the #1 wrestling show on cable this week in the 18-49 key demographic by doing a 0.44 rating compared to the 0.43 scored by RAW. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 6.5% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.82% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 20.8% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 22.2% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.