AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/26

Wednesday’s live Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.100 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.59% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.032 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.81% from last week’s 0.44 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 530,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.01% from last week’s 570,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking. Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Beach Break Dynamite drew the best audience since the September 29 episode. The key demo rating was the third-best of the four TBS shows so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 6.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.81% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 49.9% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 41.4% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.