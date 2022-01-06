AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/5

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.010 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 3.59% from last week’s New Year’s Smash episode on TNT, which drew 975,000 viewers.

The first Dynamite of 2022 drew a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 16.21% from last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.43 key demographic rating represents 560,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 15.46% from last week’s 485,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Dynamite TBS premiere ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking. Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite was almost equal to the December 22 episode, but this show drew the best key demo rating since September 29, which drew a 0.45. Wednesday’s viewership was up 3.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.21% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 52.6% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 72% from the previous year. The 2021 episode, which was New Year’s Smash Night 1, went head-to-head with WWE NXT. It should be noted that the 2021 episode was the least-watched Wednesday episode of the year due to cable news coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot, which explains the significant increase this year.