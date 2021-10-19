AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 10/16

Saturday’s live Saturday Night edition of AEW Dynamite drew 727,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 30.95% from last week’s Second Anniversary episode, which drew 1.053 million viewers in the normal Wednesday night timeslot.

Saturday Night Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.32% from last week’s 0.37 rating for the Wednesday night show. The 0.28 key demographic rating represents around 366,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 23.75% from last week’s 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking for the Wednesday night episode. Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking for the Wednesday night episode.

The last Wednesday night Dynamite episode to draw an audience this low was the April 7 show, which drew 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 key demo rating, and was the final episode that aired against WWE NXT. To compare, the last Saturday Night Dynamite episode before this aired on June 26 and drew 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 key demo rating. This past Saturday’s episode was up 12.02% in viewership and up 33.33% in the key demo rating from that last Saturday Night Dynamite episode on June 26. This Saturday Night Dynamite episode also drew better than the Friday Night Dynamite episodes from this past May and June. This week’s viewership was down 30.95% from last week’s Wednesday show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24.32% from last week’s Wednesday show.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.98% from the same week in 2020, which was the first Anniversary Episode that aired in the normal Wednesday timeslot. The key demo was down 6.66% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with NXT.