AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 10/6

Wednesday’s live Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.053 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.59% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.152 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 17.77% from last week’s 0.45 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents around 480,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 18.36% from last week’s 588,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking, and ends a six-week streak at #1. Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable. This is even with last week’s #29 ranking.

This week’s Second Anniversary edition of Dynamite drew the lowest viewership and the lowest key demo rating since the All Out go-home show on September 1. This week’s viewership was down 8.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.77% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 39.84% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 19.35% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.