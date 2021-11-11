AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 11/10

Wednesday’s live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 912,000 viewers on TNT, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.87% from last week’s episode, which drew 878,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.34 key demographic rating represents 450,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.13% from last week’s 424,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

This week’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest viewership for a Wednesday episode since fans returned on July 7, and the third-lowest key demo rating since then for a Wednesday episode. Last night’s viewership was up 3.87% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.03% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 19.37% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 13.33% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT and was the post-Full Gear show.