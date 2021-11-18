AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 11/17

Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.89% from last week’s episode, which drew 912,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show.

Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 8.82% from last week’s 0.34 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents 480,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.67% from last week’s 450,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #34 ranking.

Dynamite has yet to break 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. This week’s Dynamite drew their best viewership since the show started airing live on the West Coast. The key demo rating for this week was their second-best in that time period. Last night’s viewership was up 7.89% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.67% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 15.8% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was even with the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.