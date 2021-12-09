AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 12/8

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 872,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.28% from last week’s episode, which drew 861,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 5.91% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #40 ranking.

The AEW Dynamite audience is up this week, but this is the third-lowest audience on a Wednesday night since fans returned. The key demo rating is tied with two other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating since fans returned, topping the 0.31 key demo rating the show drew for the last two weeks. Dynamite still has not cracked 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. Wednesday’s viewership was up 1.28% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.45% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.36% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 27% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT. This was another rare week, and the second week in a row, where the Dynamite audience and key demo rating were down for the same week last year. Last year’s episode did feature Sting’s first AEW interview, plus a sitdown interview with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal.