AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/16

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 869,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.39% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 406,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 24.95% from last week’s 541,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking. Dynamite ranked #39 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience and key demo rating since the move to TBS. The audience was the lowest since the December 1, 2021 episode, while the key demo rating was the lowest since the December 15, 2021 Winter Is Coming episode. The week-to-week drop for this week was the biggest for a Wednesday night Dynamite episode in over a year, since the January 6, 2021 episode, which was the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 23.02% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24.39% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 16.33% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was equal with the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.