AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/2

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 954,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 13.27% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.100 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 14.63% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 456,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 13.96% from last week’s 530,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking. Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest viewership and the lowest key demo rating of the year so far – the lowest since the December 15 Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers with a 0.31 key demo rating. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 13.27% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.63% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.03% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 9.37% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and was the 2021 Beach Break edition of Dynamite.