AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/23

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 1.010 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 16.23% from last week’s episode, which drew 869,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 29.03% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 517,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 27.34% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite tied with the January 5 TBS premiere episode for the fourth-best audience of the year so far. Compared to the other TBS airings, this week’s show was almost in the middle with total viewers and the key demo. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 16.23% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 29.03% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.5% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 14.3% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

We will update the rating/viewership details once more information becomes available.