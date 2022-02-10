AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/9

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 1.129 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 18.34% from last week’s episode, which drew 954,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 17.14% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 541,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 18.64% from last week’s 456,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #26 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the best audience for the show since September 29. The 18-49 key demo rating was tied with the January 26 Beach Break show for the third-best key demo rating since the move to TBS. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 18.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 17.14% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 52.36% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 41.37% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and it was the night that President Trump’s second impeachment trial began, so there was strong cable news competition.