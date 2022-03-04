AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/2

Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 966,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.35% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.010 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 12.50% from last week’s 0.40 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 460,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 11.02% from last week’s 517,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #62 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #41 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest audience of the year. The show tied with the February 2 episode for the lowest key demo rating of the year. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.35% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.43% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 6.06% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.