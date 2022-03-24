AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/23

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.046 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 5.34% from last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode, which drew 993,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.89% from last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 535,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 7.86% from last week’s 496,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking. Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #52 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite audience broke 1 million for the first time since February 23. The show has had at least 1 million viewers for 6 out of 12 episodes so far this year. This was Dynamite’s highest key demo rating and total viewership since February 9. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.89% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 38.18% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 36.66% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.