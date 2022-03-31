AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/30

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 979,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.40% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.046 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.31% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 492,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 8.03% from last week’s 535,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far. The episode was tied with the March 16 St. Patrick’s Day Slam show for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.40% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 7.31% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 39.86% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 46.15% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.