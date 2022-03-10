AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/9

Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite drew 945,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 2.17% from last week’s Revolution go-home episode, which drew 966,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 14.28% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.40 key demographic rating represents 516,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 12.17% from last week’s 460,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #8 ranking. Dynamite ranked #50 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #62 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the third-lowest audience since the move to TBS. The key demo rating was in the middle of what the show has been doing since the move from TNT – higher than four episodes and lower than four others. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 2.17% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.28% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 27.19% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 25% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the post-Revolution show, and went head-to-head with WWE NXT.