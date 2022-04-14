AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/13

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 977,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 1.21% from last week’s episode, which drew 989,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.63% from last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 486,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 2.01% from last week’s 496,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking. Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since the post-Revolution episode on March 9, and the lowest key demo rating since March 2, which was the Revolution go-home show. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.21% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.63% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 19.85% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 15.90% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the first following the move to Tuesdays for WWE NXT.