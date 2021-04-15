AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/14

Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining over Matt Hardy in the main event, drew 1.219 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the first Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. Tuesday’s NXT drew 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This AEW viewership is up 77% from last week’s show, which drew 688,000 viewers. Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 57% from last week’s show, which ranked #5 with a 0.28 rating in the key demo. This week’s Dynamite show ranked #26 in viewership, which is up from last week’s #60 ranking.

This is Dynamite’s best viewership since their debut episode drew 1.41 million viewers on October 2, 2019, and their best 18-49 key demo rating since the October 23, 2019 episode drew a 0.45. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 77% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 57%. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 78.5% from the same week in 2020. This week’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 76% from the same week in 2020.