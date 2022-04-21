AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/20

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.81% from last week’s episode, which drew 977,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 483,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.62% from last week’s 486,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking. Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite was the least-watched episode since February 16, but the NBA Playoffs obviously had an impact on the number. The key demo viewership was the lowest since the Revolution go-home episode on March 2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.81% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 16% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was even with the previous year. The 2021 episode did not have any NBA competition.