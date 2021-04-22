AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/21

Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining over Jungle Boy in the main event, drew 1.104 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the second Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights.

This AEW viewership is down 9.4% from last week’s show, which drew 1.219 viewers. Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 15.9% from last week’s show, which ranked #2 with a 0.44 rating in the key demo. This week’s Dynamite show ranked #30 in viewership, which is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 9.4% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 15.9% from last week. This was still AEW’s second-best audience of the year, and their second-best 18-49 rating, behind last week. Last week’s show drew AEW’s best viewership since their debut episode on October 2, 2019, and their best key demo rating since October 23, 2019.

These Dynamite numbers were similar to the last time AEW went unopposed on a Wednesday night in 2020. The September 9, 2020 episode drew 1.02 million viewers with an identical 0.37 rating. This week’s Dynamite viewership is up 51% from the same week in 2020, when they went head-to-head with NXT, while this week’s key demo rating is up 48% from the same week in 2020.