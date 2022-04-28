AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/27

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 921,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.96% from last week’s episode, which drew 930,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10.81% from last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 424,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 12.21% from last week’s 483,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking. Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating since the February 16 episode. The episode drew the second-lowest viewership and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.96% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.81% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.6% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was even with the previous year. The 2021 episode had major competition from President Biden’s address to Congress.

