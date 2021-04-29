AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/28

Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite drew 889,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This AEW viewership is down 29.47% from last week’s show, which drew 1.104 million viewers.

Dynamite ranked #10 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 10.81% from last week’s show, which ranked #2 with a 0.37 rating in the key demo. This week’s Dynamite show ranked #57 in viewership, which is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

This week’s AEW viewership was down 29.47% from last week’s show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.81% from last week. This is the worst viewership and rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays earlier this month. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 21.61% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s key demo rating was up 32% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that AEW went head-to-head with NXT on this week in 2020.

President Biden’s address to Congress dominated cable and network TV last night.

This was the third Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. This week’s NXT drew 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.