AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/11

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 0.84% from last week’s episode, which drew 833,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.12% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 2.14% from last week’s 421,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking. Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. The episode had strong sports competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs on cable. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.84% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.12% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.3% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 8% from the previous year. The 2021 episode only faced competition from a regular NBA game, while this year the show had competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs.