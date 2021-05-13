AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/12

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 936,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This AEW viewership is down 14.13% from last week’s show, which drew 1.090 million viewers for the Blood & Guts episode.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26% from last week’s 0.42 rating for Blood & Guts, which marked AEW’s first time taking the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Dynamite this week drew the lowest key demo rating since NXT moved to Tuesdays back in April, and the second-lowest viewership behind the April 28 show, which went head-to-head with President Biden’s address to Congress. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 43.1% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 34.8% from the same week in 2200.