AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/18

Wednesday’s live Wild Card Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite drew 922,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 9.76% from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is even with last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #5 ranking. Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. The episode had strong sports competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs on cable again this week. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 9.76% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 12.3% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 17.85% from the previous year.