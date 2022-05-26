AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/25

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, TBS’ live Double Or Nothing go-home and Third Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite drew 929,000 viewers on Wednesday.

Last week’s episode, which drew 922,000 viewers for the Wild Card Wednesday episode, was up 0.76 %.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s Dynamite received a 0.35 rating. This is an increase of 6.06% over the previous week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.35 key demographic rating this week represents 457,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, this is up 6.28 % from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.33 key demo rating.

With a 0.35 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, Dynamite rated #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is an improvement over last week’s rating of #7.

This week, Dynamite placed #44 in cable viewing for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #36.

Wednesday’s Dynamite had the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far and tied for the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year with previous episodes. Since April 20, Dynamite has had its highest overall audience and key demo rating. This week’s episode featured significant sports competition from the NBA and NHL Playoffs, which were also broadcast on TV this week. The audience for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite was up 0.76% over the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.06%.

With a 2.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 6.422 million viewers, ESPN’s Heat vs. Celtics game was the most-watched cable game of the night.

With an average of 7.030 million viewers, NBC’s Chicago Fire topped the night on network television in terms of viewership. With a 0.80 rating in the key demographic of 18-49, Chicago Fire led the night.

The viewership of Dynamite this week was up 76.62% compared to the same week in 2021. The key demo rating increased by 75% over the previous year. The 2021 episode was a Friday Night Dynamite show, which should be noted.