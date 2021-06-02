AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/28

Friday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 526,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. This is down 36% from last week’s Dynamite episode, which drew 821,000 viewers in the standard Wednesday night timeslot.

Friday Night Dynamite drew a 0.20 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is also down 28.6% from last week’s Wednesday night episode, which drew a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

The final Dynamite episode before the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view aired in the special Friday at 10pm timeslot due to the NBA Playoffs. This week’s Dynamite show will also air on Friday night. As expected, the Friday Night Dynamite show drew the lowest numbers in AEW history. The next lowest was a one-hour Late Night Dynamite episode that aired on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12:30am ET following a NBA game, drawing 585,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

To compare this week’s Friday Night Dynamite numbers, the Saturday Night Dynamite episode on August 22, 2020 drew 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 key demo rating, while the Thursday Night Dynamite episode on August 27, 2020 drew 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 key demo rating.

This week’s viewership was down 36% from last week’s Wednesday show, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 28.6% from last week’s regular timeslot episode. Friday’s Dynamite viewership was down 36.4% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 37.5% from the same week in 2020.