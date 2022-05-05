AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/4

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.55% from last week’s episode, which drew 921,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 421,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.71% from last week’s 424,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 ranking. Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #37 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest audience for the show in its normal timeslot since May 19, 2021, which went up against an NBA “play-in game.” This was the second-lowest key demo rating this year, ahead of the February 16 episode. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 9.55% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.03% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 24% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was also down 24% from the previous year. The 2021 episode did not face any competition from the NBA.