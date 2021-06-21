AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 6/18/2021

Friday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 552,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is up 13.4% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 487,000 viewers.

The Dynamite show on Friday night drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo. This is up 5.3% from the previous week, which was even with the week before that as the lowest key demo rating in show history.

Friday’s Dynamite show drew the best audience for AEW in this temporary Friday night 10pm timeslot. This was the final Friday night episode for the time being.