AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 6/26

Saturday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy in the main event, reportedly drew 649,000 viewers on TNT, according to F4Wonline.com. This is up 17.6% from last week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 552,000 viewers.

The Dynamite show on Saturday night drew a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo. This is up 5% from the previous week’s 0.20 rating.

Saturday Night Dynamite drew AEW’s best viewership since the May 19 episode, which was the last time they were in the normal Wednesday night timeslot. Viewership was up 17.6% from the previous week, while the key demographic rating was up 5% from the previous week. This was the first time Dynamite aired on a Saturday night since the NBA Playoffs forced the show off its normal Wednesday timeslot, but it was in a much better timeslot than the prior four weeks, airing at 8pm ET instead of 10pm on a Friday night. AEW will return to the normal Wednesday timeslot this week.