AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 6/30

Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 883,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 36% from last week’s Saturday Night Dynamite episode, which drew 649,000 viewers this past Saturday night.

The Dynamite show on Wednesday night drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 66.7% from the previous week’s 0.21 rating on Saturday night. The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 452,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo.

Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 18% from the same week in 2020, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot. The key demo was up 20.7% from the same week last year.