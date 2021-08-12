AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 8/11

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 979,000 viewers on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 11.2% from last week’s Homecoming edition of Dynamite, which drew 1.102 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24% from last week’s 0.46 rating. The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 454,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 23.44% from last week’s 593,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.46 key demo rating represented.

This week’s Dynamite marks the end of a 4-week streak at more than 1 million viewers per episode. Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since July 7, which was the first show back on the road. The episode also drew the lowest key demo rating since the July 7 episode, and the third biggest week-to-week drop in the demo for a Wednesday night airing this year. This week’s viewership was down 11.2% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 24% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 9.4% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.