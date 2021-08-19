AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 8/18

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 975,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 0.40% from last week’s Dynamite, which drew 979,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is even with last week’s show. The 0.35 key demographic rating represents around 447,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 1.54% from last week’s 454,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Dynamite ranked #38 in viewership for the night on cable.

This week’s Dynamite marked the fourth week in a row where viewership dropped. This was the second week in a row where viewership came in at under 1 million, after last week’s show broke a 4-week streak of drawing more than 1 million viewers per episode. Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since the July 7 episode, which was the first show back on the road. Like last week, this episode also drew the lowest key demo rating since the July 7 episode. This week’s viewership was down 11.2% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 29% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 12.9% from the same week last year, which went head-to-head against WWE NXT in the Wednesday night timeslot.