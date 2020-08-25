AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 8/22

Viewership and ratings have been released for Saturday’s special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. As noted, the show aired on Saturday due to the NBA on TNT schedule. While the two shows did not go head-to-head, Week 45 of the Wednesday Night War went to WWE NXT.

AEW drew 755,000 viewers on the TNT Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 792,000 viewers. This week’s show ranked #59 in viewership and #5 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 and #63 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week’s show drew a 0.32 in the same demo.