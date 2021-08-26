AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 8/25

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.172 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 20.21% from last week’s Dynamite, which drew 975,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 37.14% from last week’s 0.35 rating. The 0.48 key demographic rating represents around 620,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 38.7% from last week’s 447,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking. Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #38 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite with CM Punk’s Wednesday night debut for AEW drew the second-best audience of the year, and the third-best in show history. Dynamite drew the most viewers since the April 14 episode, which was the first show after WWE NXT moved to Tuesdays. The show drew the second-best key demo rating, behind the 0.68 rating that the Dynamite debut drew on October 2, 2019, and the best key demo rating of 2021 so far. This week’s viewership was up 20.21% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 37.14% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 44% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 65.5% from the same week last year.