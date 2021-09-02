AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/1

Wednesday’s live All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.047 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.66% from last week’s show, which drew 1.172 million viewers for CM Punk’s Dynamite debut.

The All Out go-home Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 22.91% from last week’s 0.48 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents around 486,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 21.61% from last week’s 620,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The 100th episode of Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the second week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1. Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.