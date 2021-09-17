AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/15

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode reportedly drew 1.175 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.91% from last week’s post-All Out episode, which drew 1.319 million viewers, which was the second-best viewership in the history of the show.

Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 15.38% from last week’s 0.52 rating for the post-All Out show. The 0.44 key demographic rating represents around 574,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 15.71% from last week’s 681,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.52 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

It’s interesting to note that Dynamite beat this week’s RAW in key demographic viewers for the second week in a row. Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating with 574,000 viewers in the demo while RAW drew a 0.43 rating with 556,000 viewers in the demo. Last week saw the two shows tie with a 0.44 key demo rating, but Dynamite drew more viewers in the demo – 681,000 vs. 678,000.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the fourth week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1. Dynamite ranked #26 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #19 ranking.

Dynamite drew the third-highest audience of the year, and the fourth-highest audience in show history. This week’s viewership was down 10.91% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15.38% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 32.62% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 29.41% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.